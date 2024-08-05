 Bangladesh: Will Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Seek Asylum In India Or Fly To London?
After the Bangladesh former PM Sheikh Hasina flew out of the country immediately after resigning, speculations arose if Sheikh will seek asylum in India or a political asylum in London. India has earlier provided asylum to Sheikh Hasina after her father- legendary statesman Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s assassination in 1975.

article-image
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | ANI | File Pic

Following the massive student protests in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina has flown out of the country shortly after resigning from the post of Prime Minister. The Indian Security Agencies are keeping a vigil on her air craft. However, question arises as what is Sheikh Hasina’s final destination is? If the former Bangladesh Prime Minister seeking asylum in India or flying to London? Reports suggest, Hasina may have a stopover in New Delhi before flying to London.

India has earlier provided asylum to Sheikh Hasina after her father- legendary statesman Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s assassination in 1975. She was residing in Delhi with her children for next four to six years. On the current situation, former Foreign Secretary and ex-Ambassador to Bangladesh, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “It is difficult to say at the moment. But India has never denied safe haven or asylum to those who have been in our neighbourhood. But my sense is that there are many other places that Sheikh Hasina may go. We cannot speculate at this point,” Shringla said speaking with ANI.

Sheikh Hasina departed from Bangabhaban at around 2.30 pm on a military helicopter, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana for a ‘safer place’, reported local Bangladesh media. They also suggest that Hasina could land either in West Bengal, Bihar or Tripura. Meanwhile in India, the security forces are on high alert. It is likely that Hasina would seek political asylum in London after a stop over in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Britain itself has reeled under anti-immigrants’ protests. Riots have erupted across towns and cities and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held an emergency meeting on Monday with the police chiefs.

