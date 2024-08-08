Bangladesh Unrest: Muslim Students Protecting Temples In Bangladesh, Are Hindus Safe? |

Kolkata: At a time when Hindu monks are saying that temples are being vandalized in strife torn Bangladesh, students belonging to Muslim community confirmed FPJ that they are protecting not just Hindus but also temples and Hindu crematoriums.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Shamin Yusha, a student of Noakhali government university said that the Muslim community is protecting the temples and crematoriums.

“The two main Islamic political parties of Bangladesh have declared that their priority is to protect the minority community of Bangladesh and the temple. Several people are claiming that the minorities are being attacked after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. But the reality is completely different. The Muslims are protecting the temples,” said Shamin.

Shamin, the resident of Noakhali in Bangladesh also mentioned that few minorities who got affected are from the Awami League.

Rana Dasgupta,general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council also confirmed FPJ that though the attack on the minorities is happening at places but since Tuesday night the number have reduced.

“I stay in Chittagong and the attacks on minorities have reduced but not completely stopped. The minorities have anyways being heckled since 1975. Since Tuesday night I am seeing that the majorities here are giving protection to temples. From Madrasas protection is given to a local Kali temple. Since it has not stopped completely chances are there it might increase again. It was deadlier in the initial days,” said Dasgupta.

Sumohan Mukunda Das Brahmachari, director ISKCON Temple in Meherpur in Bangladesh said that he along with 16 monks could somehow manage to save their lives when the majority community had attacked the ISKCON temple.

“Petrol and gunpowder were thrown at us. The idols and temples got vandalized. We somehow managed to save our lives by running away from the place,” added Sumohan Mukunda Das Brahmachari.

ISKCON Kolkata chief and spokesperson Radharaman Das also told FPJ, “Several temples are vandalized in Bangladesh. The monks are staying in fear. Many cannot be contacted. Few days back a temple along with idols of Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra and Subhadra were vandalized.”

Madhabi Roy, a resident of Bangladesh came to take shelter in India fearing death.

“The Hindus are being mercilessly attacked. I came to this side as I am afraid of dying,” said Roy.