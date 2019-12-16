Bangladesh-India relations are normal, CAB won't affect it: Bangladesh Minister Abdul Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that India is not pushing anyone into Bangladesh, instead, people are coming in the hope of getting free food in the country through middlemen.

Momen said that anyone who isn’t a Bangladesh citizen but enters through the Bangladesh-India border illegally will be sent back.

Momen has also requested India to provide a list of Bangladeshis living in India illegally, reported India Today. According to the paper, Memon told reporters at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, "Let's know it (Bangladesh seeks info from India)," adding that there is a standard procedure in place.

Momen cleared that, “Only Bangladeshi citizens have the right to come back.” Momen was also very clear on stating that NRC is India’s internal matter and that it will not have any effect on Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh-India relations are normal. The relations won't be affected," said Momen who had recently cancelled his visit to India. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Momen’s visit was cancelled due to his busy schedule ahead of Martyred Intellectuals Day and Victory Day.

India was also quick to brush aside rumours surrounding Momen’s cancelled visit to India.