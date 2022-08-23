Bandhan Bank launches ‘Neo+ Digital Savings Account’

Dr Pronab Sen, former Principal Economic Advisor, Planning Commission and Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank | FPJ

Kolkata: Former Principal Economic Advisor, Planning Commission Pronab Sen, while addressing the lecture on "Build Back Better – The Role of Finance" on the 7th anniversary of Bandhan Bank, said in the nation’s economic recovery post pandemic, Bandhan is poised to create the required impact.

I was happy to be a part of Bandhan Bank’s Foundation Day and privileged to deliver the Anniversary Lecture. Bandhan is a story of purpose-led banking that reaches the right audiences. In the nation’s economic recovery post pandemic, Bandhan is poised to create the required impact. I am delighted to see the growth the bank is witnessing, "said Sen.

As a part of the anniversary celebration, the bank also launched a new account called the "Neo+ Digital Savings Account" to offer more convenience to customers. This account offers a completely paperless and contactless account opening process, including a video KYC module. It also provides instant access to the mBandhan mobile app and Internet Banking for online transactions.

Thanking all the customers, shareholders, the regulator, employees, and all other stakeholders, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, MD, and CEO, Bandhan Bank, said, "Bandhan’s commitment to inclusive banking and our aspiration to be a bank for all remains steadfast as we move ahead on our next phase of growth with the support of all."