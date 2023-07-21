Balasore Tragedy: CRS Report Blames Signalling Lapses For Triple Train Accident

The accident site near Balasore | FPJ

The Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) has pointed out that lapses in the signalling-circuit-alteration at the North Signal Goomty and the execution of signalling work at the station as the primary cause of the Balasore train tradgy.

According to CRS report, the incident resulted in Coromandel express receiving a wrong signal, leading it onto the wrong track, and subsequently colliding with goods train.

As a consequence of the investigation findings, seven railway officials have been suspended, and Disciplinary and Administrative Review (D&AR) proceedings have been initiated against them. The authorities are taking strict actions against those responsible to ensure accountability for the tragic event.

The Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared above information in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

According to ministers , repply in Rajya Sabha, to enhance safety in train operations and reduce the number of rail accidents, Indian Railways has been continuously upgrading its signalling system.

As of May 31, 2023, several safety measures have been implemented, including

Electrical/Electronic Interlocking System has been installed at 6427 stations, with 2173 stations receiving the upgrade in the last five years. The system ensures centralized operation of points and signals, replacing old mechanical signalling.

