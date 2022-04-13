Bajrang Muni Das, who publically gave rape threats to Muslim women in UP, arrested

Hatemonger Bajrang Muni Das, who issued rape threats to Muslim women in publically during a rally last week during religious procession in Uttar Pardesh's Sitapur as reportedly been arrested.

His arrest comes after after videos of him making threats was widely circulated on social media and had gone viral.

An FIR was filed against the saffron-clad seer five days after the incident.

A video of a saffron-clad seer allegedly delivering a hate speech against a community and issuing a "rape threat" surfaced on social media on Thursday, prompting police to initiate a probe into the matter.

On April 7, a hate speech video of Muni Das against the Muslim community issuing a "rape threat" surfaced on social media.

The Uttar Pradesh police began investigating the video in which the Hindu priest was seen threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim women while addressing a gathering outside a mosque in Sitapur district.

The two-minute video containing the hate speech is said to have been recorded on April 2 when the seer , the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, was taking out a procession on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year.

The video shows a man clad in saffron robes addressing a gathering from inside a jeep. Speaking on a microphone, Muni Das appears to make communal and provocative remarks as the crowd cheers him with shouts of "Jai Shri Ram".

The saffron-clad seer can be heard saying in the video that if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of that community.

this is a breaking story

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 08:28 PM IST