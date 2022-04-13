Rajasthan: BJP's Tejasvi Surya detained on way to visit riot-hit Karauli

BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya was detained by Rajashthan police while entering the violence-hit Karauli district on Wednesday, NDTV reported.

He was accompanied by party's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and others. They were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border but kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a bike rally being carried out to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones.

Over 30 people were injured in the violence.

"Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra & the unwillingness of Congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable," tweeted Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJP's youth wing.

Police officials said the protesters were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border.

As they kept demanding that they be allowed to enter Karauli, they were taken into a bus and dispersed, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

