Bajrang Dal activist murder: CCTV footage shows man being arrested at 3 am from neighbourhood

CCTV footage of an arrest of a person has emerged a few hours after the brutal stabbing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was killed on Sunday night in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

According to the footage that has appeared, the man is being arrested by the police on early Monday morning at 3 am from the neighbourhood where Harsha was killed.

Twelve individuals are being questioned in custody and three of them have been arrested so far over the killing of the activist.

Meanwhile, talking to the reporters, Senior police officer Pratap Reddy said, "All the accused have been identified and are being traced. We will arrest everyone involved, only then we can say what the motive was behind the murder."

The Karnataka authorities had yesterday dominated out any hyperlink to the row over hijab restrictions in colleges and faculties.

The police have so far said Harsha was killed over "personal rivalry".

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga was not linked to the ongoing hijab row.

Speaking to the media, Araga Jnanendra said there are believed to be five accused in the case but it is not known yet who is behind them.

Addressing the media after returning from Shivamogga, Jnanendra said the police were probing into angles, including conspiracy by any organisation, behind the killing.

Violence and arson broke out had broken out in various parts of Karnataka on Monday after the news of Harsha's death. Vehicles were set on fire and instances of stone-pelting were also reported.

A number of BJP leaders, together with Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje, have alleged a conspiracy behind Harsha’s homicide and have demanded a Nationwide Investigation Company (NIA) probe.

(with NDTV inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 05:11 PM IST