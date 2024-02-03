 'Bahut Sundar': Yogi Adityanath Praises Muslim Youth Who Sings Hindu Bhajan At Divine Art and Skill Exhibition In Gorakhpur, Video Surfaces
Yogi Adityanath listened to the youth as he sang a part of a Hindu bhajan at the Divine Art and Skill Exhibition.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Gorakhpur, February 3: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, February 3, met and praised a Muslim youth who sings Hindu bhajans at an event in Gorakhpur. Yogi Adityanath listened to the youth as he sang a part of a Hindu bhajan at the Divine Art and Skill Exhibition. A video of the Chief Minister keenly listening bhajan recited by Muslim youth is going viral on social media.

As Adityanath arrived his stall at the Divine Art and Skill Exhibition, the youth requested the Chief Minister for a few minutes. The youth then recited a few lines of a Hindu bhajan. "Bahut sundar (too beautiful)," the Chief Minister remarked after listening and gave him a round of applause. BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who accompanied Adityanath at the event, also showered praise on the youth.

Earlier today, Adityanath addressed a public meeting in Kannauj's Ashok Nagar where he announced that Kannauj Medical College will be renamed again after Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Targetting the Samajwadi Party, he said the name of the medical college of Kannauj, which was in the name of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, was changed during their tenure.

"I don't know why Samajwadi Party is angry with Baba Saheb. On one hand they oppose Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya and on the other hand in Kannauj they despise Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Samajwadi Party takes votes in the name of caste but works only for the family," the Chief Minister claimed.

