Bahraich Wolf Attacks: 'Total Number Of People Injured Goes Up To 34,' Says Community Doctor Ashish Verma

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): The total number of people who have sustained injuries in the alleged wolf attacks in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh has risen to 34, a doctor at the Community Health Centre in Mahasi said on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the Superintendent of the Mahasi Community Health Centre, Dr Ashish Verma said, "We have a list of a total of 34 persons who were injured in animal attacks. All have been treated while two of them were referred to the District Hospital in Bahraich. We had inquired about their situation, and both of them are stable."

Responding to the question about the presence of adequate facilities at the CHC, Dr Verma said, "We have all the basic necessities present in the CHC to treat the injured individuals. On the orders of Chief Minister's Office, we have enough ARBs and ASBs available in the CHC to treat the patients. Since it is a flood-affected area, so we have enough cases of snake bites, hence, we have adequate amount of these medications."

Responding to the question about the presence of adequate facilities at the CHC, Dr Verma said, "We have all the basic necessities present in the CHC to treat the injured individuals. On the orders of Chief Minister's Office, we have enough ARBs and ASBs available in the CHC to treat the patients. Since it is a flood-affected area, so we have enough cases of snake bites, hence, we have adequate amount of these medications."

'Operation Bhediya' Still Going On

The Uttar Pradesh Police and the Forest Department are continuing their search for two wolves under 'Operation Bhediya' in Bahraich district. The forest department had earlier caught four wolves. The pack of wolves is said to be behind several attacks on villagers in the region.

About A Recent Attack

On Monday night, a five-year-old girl was injured in another alleged wolf attack in the same area. The girl is currently being treated at the Community Health Centre Mahasi.

The girl was sleeping next to her grandmother at her home when suddenly a wolf attacked her, however swift action from her family members and neighbours saved her life.

Kalim, one of the neighbors of the girl child told ANI that as soon as they heard the screams of the family, they immediately went to save her and chased the wolf but the wolf managed to escape from the village. He also conveyed that it was the first time a wolf came to their village.

ADG Of Gorakhpur Zone, KS Pratap Kumar On The Attacks

ADG of the Gorakhpur Zone KS Pratap Kumar said, "Under a specialised strategy, the Forest Department is implementing a program in which the police department would also cooperate. The whole area has been divided into seven teams. Every gram panchayat is also given a police team. Surely, we will be successful soon."

ADG of the Gorakhpur Zone KS Pratap Kumar said, "Under a specialised strategy, the Forest Department is implementing a program in which the police department would also cooperate. The whole area has been divided into seven teams. Every gram panchayat is also given a police team. Surely, we will be successful soon."

On Monday, a three-year old girl was killed and two other women were injured in another wolf attack, spreading anger among the locals, who blamed that the administration for showing negligence in their work.