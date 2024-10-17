 Bahraich Violence: Intelligence Failure And Premeditated Conspiracy Behind Communal Clash, Reveals Probe Report
A preliminary investigation into the recent communal clash in Bahraich, which led to the death of one person and widespread property damage, has identified key intelligence failures and indications of a premeditated conspiracy as the primary triggers behind the violence.

BISWAJEET BANERJEE Updated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
The findings, currently under review at the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters, point to significant lapses by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and Mahsi Circle Officer Rupendra Kumar Gaur. As a consequence, Gaur has been temporarily relieved of his duties, and Ravi Khokhar has been appointed as the new Circle Officer of Mahsi.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Gaur was unaware of the rising tensions when a procession carrying idols for immersion reached Maharajganj market, leading to a confrontation. By the time he arrived, the altercation had already escalated into full-blown violence.

The report further criticizes the Bahraich LIU for failing to foresee the potential for unrest over the two-day period, Sunday and Monday. A separate report outlining the shortcomings of the LIU has been sent to the state intelligence headquarters. It highlights that the LIU lacked sufficient connections with key community figures in the sensitive areas, preventing them from accurately assessing the situation's volatility.

A senior official involved in the probe noted that the rapid gathering of weapons like sticks, tridents, bricks, and stones pointed to a coordinated attempt to instigate violence and disrupt communal harmony. CCTV footage has revealed the presence of certain individuals at the immersion site, who were later seen participating in acts of arson and vandalism. Investigators are also examining several social media accounts that spread misleading videos and audio clips during the unrest, which further fueled tensions.

Post-mortem Confirms Gunshot as Cause of Death

The police have confirmed that Ramgopal Mishra’s death was caused by a gunshot wound. They have dismissed rumors of him being electrocuted or attacked with a sword before or after being shot. Additionally, there is no evidence that his toenails were removed or injured.

Sources from the police department shared that the post-mortem report revealed around 30 to 35 pellets lodged in Mishra’s body, with most concentrated in his face, neck, and chest. This indicates that he was shot with at least three or more country-made cartridges. Additionally, a close-range shot below his shoulders appeared intended to ensure his death.

