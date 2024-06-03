Baharampur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress Vs Yusuf Pathan, TMC

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Vs TMC's Yusuf Pathan |

The Baharampur or Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a triangular contest in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress party are contesting against each other in the state. While the BJP has also fielded its candidate.

Elections were held on the Baharampur seat on May 13 in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voter turnout in West Bengal's Baharampur during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was 77.54%. The TMC fielded ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan from the Baharampur, previously known as Berhampore Lok Sabha seat. While, the Congress party gave ticket to the veteran leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is confident that the people will choose him as their MP.

The elections for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded on June 1 and the elections were held in seven phases in the entire country. The elections commenced on April 19 and concluded on June 1 with the exit polls giving clear mandate to NDA. The nation is awaiting the counting of votes which is scheduled to begin shortly and the nation will get a clear picture of who is forming the government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Nirmal Kumar Saha from the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has held the parliamentary seat since the year 1999.

Baharampur falls under the Murshidabad District with seven assembly segments (Burwan, Kandi, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Beldanga, Baharampur and Naoda). There are a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the exit polls predicted BJP will get around 25-30 seats and the TMC will manage to get only 10-15 seats. While Congress party will touch the tally of mere 0-2 seats in the state.

Few of the exit polls also predicted that the BJP-led NDA will get over 400 seats and the Congress-led INDIA parties will get around 133-160 seats. The exit polls showed that Narendra Modi will serve his third term as the Prime Minister of the country with even stronger majority than the party managed to get in 2019.