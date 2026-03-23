Badrinath Nagar Panchayat Sets Benchmark With Sustainable Waste Model Generating Steady Revenue | Facebook

Chamoli: Badrinath Nagar Panchayat has emerged as a model of sustainable waste management by adopting a self-reliant cleanliness system inspired by Jyotirmath Municipality Council. The initiative has helped keep the sacred shrine town spotless during the pilgrimage season while generating impressive revenue.

During the 2025 yatra period, the Nagar Panchayat collected around Rs 1.74 crore through eco-tourism fees and waste disposal charges. The revenue is being reinvested to strengthen the town’s waste processing and environmental upkeep.

Under the initiative, the Panchayat operated two plastic compactors and one organic waste converter to manage the waste generated daily. Plastic waste was transported to recycling factories in Bijnor and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, while organic waste was converted into compost. The compost was used to maintain greenery, trees, and plants across the town.

On average, around two tons of waste—both organic and inorganic—was collected each day during the pilgrimage season. Officials claim that during last year’s chard dham Yatra, nearly 114 tons of waste was processed through this model.

Besides, a FASTag-based barrier system was been installed to collect eco-tourism fees from vehicles entering the temple town. The fee structure varies depending on the type of vehicle, including cars, tempo travelers, buses, and helicopters.

Officials said the system has made the Nagar Panchayat financially independent, allowing it to reinvest earnings into improving cleanliness and visitor facilities.

The Badrinath cleanliness initiative is being hailed as a successful experiment that blends environmental conservation with economic sustainability. It has empowered the local administration and encouraged responsible tourism.

Though a detailed annual report of income and expenditure is awaited, officials noted that revenue from the model largely depends on tourist inflow during the pilgrimage season.

With its success, the Badrinath Nagar Panchayat’s initiative is now being seen as a blueprint for other pilgrimage and hill towns in Uttarakhand aiming to combine cleanliness, sustainability, and self-reliance.