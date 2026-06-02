'Badla Jarur Lunga', Did Asad's Brother Vow 'Revenge' At His Funeral In Ghaziabad? Video Viral On Social Media

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Ghaziabad: Asad, the main accused in the murder of 17-year-old Class 11 student Surya Chauhan, was buried late on Sunday night after he was killed in a police encounter.

Reportedly, his dead body was first taken to his ancestral graveyard in Bulandshahr on Sunday for burial. As soon as the villagers came to know about this, they began protesting. Following the villagers' protests, Asad's uncle, Shahabuddin, brought his body to Ghaziabad and buried it there, according to Navbharat Times.

A video has now gone viral showing a huge turnout at Asad's funeral. Posts on social media also claim that his brother vowed, "I will definitely take revenge." "Badla jarur lunga."

🔥 शॉकिंग न्यूज



17 साल के सूर्य चौहान की बकरीद के दिन चाकू मारकर हत्या करने वाला आतंकी असद के जनाजे पर सैकड़ों मुस्लिम जुटे, और असद का भाई खुलेआम धमकी दे रहा है — “बदला जरूर लूंगा” 😡



जो आतंकी का मातम मनाता है, वो खुद आतंकी के जितना ही गुनहगार है।



यूपी पुलिस को इन सब पर नजर… pic.twitter.com/EybSNQYHrB — Manoj Singh (@PracticalSpy) June 2, 2026

FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

Three accused, including Asad's father, Nawab, have been sent to jail, while the fifth accused remains absconding. Police teams are conducting searches to trace and arrest him.

Authorities have also demolished properties linked to the accused, including the house of main accused Asad, who was killed in a police encounter, according to a Bhaskar report.

According to Surya's family, the victim and the accused were known to each other and were part of the same social circle. The family also said that they had been involved in a dispute a few months earlier.

The victim's sister alleged that Surya was lured to the spot under a false pretext. "He was at home when he received a call asking him to come and celebrate Eid. He did not want to go, but they kept insisting, so he eventually left with them," she said. "There were seven people there. All of them were carrying knives and attacked him together."