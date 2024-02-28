'Bada Khela Hona Baaki Hai...': Jitan Ram Manjhi Hints At Political Turmoil In Bihar After 3 Mahagathabandhan MLAs Joined NDA

Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi | ANI

Around four MLAs, two each from the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), may join the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, said Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday while hinting at political upheaval in Bihar.

"Ek Khela ho chuka hai. Abhi bada khela hona baaki hai. (One game is over, another is yet to begin.) Around four MLAs, two each from the Congress and the RJD, may join the NDA in the coming days," Manjhi said while speaking to ANI.

The HAM Chief continued, "Nitish Kumarji did a good thing joining the NDA. He had been in a fix for the past few days. He had also pointed out the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Bihar. So, he joined hands with the NDA and formed the government. This was done in the interest of the people of Bihar." Nitish Kumar had reportedly gone into a sulk after not being named the convenor of INDIA, the opposition bloc that took shape through his efforts. He resigned as chief minister on January 28, his second volte face in less than 18 months.

The NDA, led by CM Nitish Kumar, later won the floor test after comfortably securing the votes of 129 MLAs who voted in its favour.

3 Mahagathbandhan MLAs joined NDA

Three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs--Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav--went and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State Assembly.

The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243, while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and four legislators, respectively. The NDA has the support of 128 MLAs and the majority mark in the state assembly is 122.