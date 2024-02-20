Nitish Kumar Considers People's Mandate As 'Footwear': Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Dig At Bihar CM | File Images

Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar for his political flip-flops and accused him of considering people's mandate as a 'pair ki juti' (footwear).

Before launching his ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, former deputy chief minister Tejashwi alleged, “Nitish has no vision for Bihar and also no reason for breaking alliance."

He said that he would tell people how his party was able to make Nitish do in 17 months of the former grand alliance government what he could not do during 17 years of his rule. He said that he would also apprise people how lakhs of government jobs were given and employment opportunities were created in the previous regime.

“People have made RJD the single largest party in the last two assembly elections,” he added.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad said that his full blessings were with Tejashwi, adding that he had done so many things for Bihar and would do so in future too. “I appeal to people to give their encouragement to Tejashwi during his Yatra,” he added.

Rabri Devi's Attack On Nitish Kumar

Former chief minister and Tejashwi`s mother Rabri Devi while reacting to Nitish snapping ties with RJD, said that her party never asked to do so. “Nitish comes with folded hands and bows before us before joining our alliance and also leaves on his own,” she contended.

On Nitish ordering investigations into the functioning of departments headed by RJD ministers during the previous regime, she said, “We are facing investigations for the last 25 years. Fodder scam, jobs-for-land scam … Whether CBI, ED or Prime Minister have brought anything new. Lalu Ji is a victim of political conspiracy. GM makes appointments in the railways. Whether Nitish Ji or Ram Vilas Paswan Ji as railway minister has made appointments in the railways?”