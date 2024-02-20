 Nitish Kumar Considers People's Mandate As 'Footwear': Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Dig At Bihar CM
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNitish Kumar Considers People's Mandate As 'Footwear': Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Dig At Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar Considers People's Mandate As 'Footwear': Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Dig At Bihar CM

Before launching his ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, former deputy chief minister Tejashwi alleged, “Nitish has no vision for Bihar and also no reason for breaking alliance."

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Nitish Kumar Considers People's Mandate As 'Footwear': Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Dig At Bihar CM | File Images

Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar for his political flip-flops and accused him of considering people's mandate as a 'pair ki juti' (footwear).  

Before launching his ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, former deputy chief minister Tejashwi alleged, “Nitish has no vision for Bihar and also no reason for breaking alliance."

He said that he would tell people how his party was able to make Nitish do in 17 months of the former grand alliance government what he could not do during 17 years of his rule. He said that he would also apprise people how lakhs of government jobs were  given and employment opportunities were created in the previous regime.

“People have made RJD the single largest party in the last two assembly elections,” he added.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad said that his full blessings were with Tejashwi, adding that he had done so many things for Bihar and would do so in future too. “I appeal to people to give their encouragement to Tejashwi during his Yatra,” he added.

Read Also
Bihar: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Under Scanner Over Alleged Poaching Attempt During Floor Test &...
article-image

Rabri Devi's Attack On Nitish Kumar

Former chief minister and Tejashwi`s mother Rabri Devi while reacting to Nitish snapping ties with RJD, said that her party never asked to do so. “Nitish comes with folded hands and bows before us before joining our alliance and also leaves on his own,” she contended.

On Nitish ordering investigations into the functioning of departments headed by RJD ministers during the previous regime, she said, “We are facing investigations for the last 25 years. Fodder scam, jobs-for-land scam … Whether CBI, ED or Prime Minister have brought anything new. Lalu Ji is a victim of political conspiracy. GM makes appointments in the railways. Whether Nitish Ji or Ram Vilas Paswan Ji as railway minister has made appointments in the railways?”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Patient Prepares To Pop Gutka Amid Treatment Inside Operation Theatre in Hospital

Viral Video: Patient Prepares To Pop Gutka Amid Treatment Inside Operation Theatre in Hospital

'Bring 6 Big Trunks': Bengaluru Court To Handover Jayalalithaa's 27Kg Gold To Tamil Nadu Govt On...

'Bring 6 Big Trunks': Bengaluru Court To Handover Jayalalithaa's 27Kg Gold To Tamil Nadu Govt On...

Gujarat Crime: 35 Yr-Old Woman Set On Fire By Live-In Partner In Surat Over Suspicion Of Infidelity

Gujarat Crime: 35 Yr-Old Woman Set On Fire By Live-In Partner In Surat Over Suspicion Of Infidelity

AAIB Initiates Probe After Mid-Air Collision Of 2 IndiGo Aircraft Averted At Delhi Airport In Nov...

AAIB Initiates Probe After Mid-Air Collision Of 2 IndiGo Aircraft Averted At Delhi Airport In Nov...

Want A Fancy Number Plate As CJI; Here's All You Need To Know, From Registration To Fees

Want A Fancy Number Plate As CJI; Here's All You Need To Know, From Registration To Fees