'Bachpan ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo meets with accident, under treatment in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; CM Bhupesh Baghel assures all help

Internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo who became famous after a video of him singing the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ went viral on social media, was injured in a road accident on Tuesday. According to a India Today report, he has been admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Dirdo was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the accident occurred. The boy fell off the motorcycle and got injured. It is being said that he has suffered a serious head injury.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has assured all ppossible help to him.

Sahdev Dirdo was shifted from Sukma District Hospital to Medical College in Jagdalpur after receiving first aid.

The district collector Vineet Bandanwar and Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma also reached the hospital to check how he was doing. His condition is being continuously monitored by doctors.

Boy from 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' viral video Sahdev Dirdo meets with accident, under treatment in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Chhattisgarh CM assures all help — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Konta MLA Kawasi Lakhma has instructed the district authorities to ensure Sahdev Dirdo receives the best possible treatment.

For the unversed, Sahdev Dirdo went viral overnight after his version of the song Bachpan Ka Pyaar went viral on social media.

Two years ago, Sahdev’s teacher asked him to sing the song at school and recorded his video. The clip was subsequently shared on the internet. However, the video only grabbed netizens' attention this year.

Notably, the sensational kid was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. He has also released the revamped version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar with Badshah.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:43 PM IST