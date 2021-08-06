Badshah's 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' track featuring internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo to release on THIS date

Indian rapper Badshah has revealed the date of his latest song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'. For the track, the rapper has collaborated with internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Badshah shared the poster of the song, announcing the release date: August 11, 2021. The collaboration features Sahdev Dirdo and Badshah along with singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico.

He captioned the post with the lyrics "Bhool nahi jaana re" from the trending song.