'Baap Ne Railway Khaaya Ye Airport', Netizens Troll RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav On Promising 5 New Airports In Bihar

'Baap Ne Railway Khaaya Ye Airport', Netizens Troll RJD Leader Tejashvi Yadav On Promising 5 New Airports In Bihar | File

Patna: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday promised five new airports in the state if INDIA bloc comes to power in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. "For better connectivity in Bihar, we are going to build 5 new airports in the state in Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul," he said.

Yadav made this announcement while releasing the party manifesto for the elections. Netizens trolled the leader on his announcement with saying he should instead focus on building bus stands in state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here are some social media reactions from netizens that stole the show on the internet. Sanjay Singh, an X user termed this move as a gimmick and said, "Darbhanga mein kitni flights operational hai sir ji? (How many flights are operational from Darbhanga?) What is the use of muzaffarpur airport? Isn't it just political gimmic. Will MUZ airport will be commercial viable?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"He is neither in central government nor in states government still lying to fool people. Better to prepare for tihad," said another user.

A user asked, "Is the city developed... Will make the airport like the local bus depot?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Baap ne railway khaya ye airport," said a user referring to the land-for-job scam involving Lalu Prasad Yadav, the then railway minister of India.

RJD's 'Parivartan Patra' Manifesto

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) unveiled its 'Parivartan Patra' manifesto ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, pledging to fulfill 24 promises outlined within it. Among these commitments are assurances of employment opportunities for youth and a pledge to eradicate unemployment by August 15, along with a promise to provide Rs 1 lakh to impoverished women beginning from the upcoming Rakshabandhan festival.

Bihar is set to go polling for its 40 Lok Sabha seats across seven phases. The first phase will see voting in four constituencies, followed by five seats in Phase 2 to Phase 5. In the final two phases, elections will be held for eight seats each.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), clinched a resounding victory by securing victories in 39 out of 40 seats. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan alliance, led by RJD, Indian National Congress (INC), and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), only managed to secure one seat.

Breaking down the results further, the BJP emerged triumphant in 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, while JDU secured victories in 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent. LJP secured victories in six seats with an 8 per cent vote share, whereas INC managed to secure just one seat with a 7.9 per cent vote share.