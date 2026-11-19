Azam Khan’s return to Rampur on interim bail could shape SP candidate selection and sharpen its challenge to the BJP in the 2027 UP polls. |

Azam Khan returned to Rampur late on Wednesday after walking out of Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail on interim bail. On Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s challenge to the bail order in a money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

For Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, the return of a founding member and 10-time Rampur MLA comes as the party prepares for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. A separate conviction still bars Khan from contesting, but his influence could shape who gets an SP ticket and how the party campaigns in Rampur and neighbouring seats.

What Rampur’s results reveal?

Khan won the Rampur Assembly seat in 2022 with nearly 60% of the vote, defeating the BJP’s Akash Saxena by 55,141 votes. Later that year, with Khan off the ballot, Saxena won the by-election by 34,136 votes against the SP’s Asim Raza. The reversal underscored the challenge the SP faced in holding an Assembly seat Khan had represented for decades.

The party went on to win the wider Rampur Lok Sabha constituency in 2024, when its nominee Mohibbullah Nadvi prevailed by 87,434 votes. That victory gives the SP a broader base to build on as it seeks to reclaim the Assembly seat from the BJP.

Where Khan can shape the campaign

Khan, who regards Akhilesh as a son, was seeking a role in candidate selection even from jail. He reportedly sent the SP chief a list of 15 prospective candidates for Rampur and nearby constituencies. Akhilesh visited him in Rampur jail on 22 October and publicly reaffirmed his standing in the party.

Khan’s strength lies in his ties with grassroots workers and voters, particularly in Rampur and adjoining constituencies. His experience as an election strategist could help the SP identify candidates with local backing, settle disputes over tickets and mobilise workers once nominees are announced.

That is where his return could complicate the BJP’s defence of Rampur. Saxena won the seat in Khan’s absence in 2022. This time, he could face an SP campaign in which Khan has a direct hand, even if the veteran remains off the ballot.

What stands in the way of a 2027 bid?

The Allahabad High Court suspended Khan’s sentence in the dual PAN card case but declined to stay his conviction, leaving the bar on his candidacy in place. The Supreme Court’s 17 November ruling granting relief to Khan and his family concerned the separate birth certificate case.

Thursday’s ruling leaves his interim bail in the money laundering case intact. The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear that matter on 10 December. In the meantime, the first visible test of Khan’s political influence may come when Akhilesh decides how many of his recommended candidates get SP tickets.

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