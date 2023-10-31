'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Became People's Movement: PM Modi

Marking the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the nearly 1,000-day celebration became a people's movement, with India notching up many achievements such as becoming the fifth largest economy and the passage of the women's reservation bill.



The event reminded millions of families and villages that they too had a role in the freedom movement as it paid tributes to unsung heroes in whose names memorials have now been erected, even though they might not have been mentioned in history books, he told a large gathering at an event at Kartavya Path.

Event marking end of Meri Maati Mera Desh & Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav



Prime Minister Modi participated in the event that marked the culmination of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign and with it the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.



He also reiterated the resolve to make India a developed country by 2047 and urged the youth to work towards it.



He said the Dandi Yatra brought people together, and similarly the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' made new history with the scale of people's participation.

The Prime Minister also launched the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) platform to provide the youth with an opportunity to play an active role in various nation-building events.



"Today on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, Kartavya Path is witnessing a historic 'mahayagya'. On March 12, 2021, with Mahatma Gandhi's inspiration, the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' that started from Sabarmati ashram is concluding today," he said.

PM lists country's achievements



The 1,000-day period saw the country notch up several achievements such as combating the COVID pandemic successfully, making the roadmap for a developed India, becoming the fifth largest economy, Chandrayaan-3, winning over 100 medals each in Asian Games and Asian Para Games, getting a new Parliament building and the passage of the women's reservation bill, among others, Modi said.



"We also completed the journey from Rajpath to Kartavya Path. We removed numerous symbols of slavery and the Azad Hind government's first PM Subhas Chandra Bose statue was installed at one end of Kartavya path," he said.



Noting that no region or community was left untouched by the freedom struggle, Modi said similarly, the country made Amrit Mahotsav everyone's festival.



"We have to make India a developed country by 2047. We have to increase our efforts and everyone's contribution is important," he said.

Most positive impact of 'Amrit Mahotsav' on youth: PM Modi



Noting that youths from every nook and corner of the country participated in the event, Modi said 8500 'Amrit Kalash', carrying soil from different places, were brought to Kartavya Path and crores of Indians have taken 'Panch Pran' (five resolutions) pledge and uploaded selfies on the campaign website.



Highlighting how every citizen is deeply rooted in the soil of the motherland, he said, "What is life if it is not repaying the debts of the soil of India." This will remind everyone of the sentiment of Kartavya or duty and inspire each one to accomplish the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat', he added.

The most positive impact of the 'Amrit Mahotsav' has been on the young generation, who have not experienced slavery, he said and noted that he is also the first prime minister who was born in free India.



The 'Amrit Mahotsav' has also reminded people that no section or region was untouched by the struggles or movement during the foreign rule, he said.



"During the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country completed the journey from Rajpath to Kartavya Path. We also removed many symbols of slavery," he said, noting that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue was installed at India Gate among other developments.



Home Minister Amit Shah, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

