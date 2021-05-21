AYUSH ministry Covid-19 helpline operationalised

New Delhi

A dedicated community support helpline has been operationalised by the Ministry of AYUSH to provide AYUSH-based approaches and solutions for the challenges raised by Covid-19. The toll-free helpline number is 14443, the ministry said on Friday.

The helpline is operational pan-India from 6 am till midnight on all days of the week, it said. Experts from different streams of AYUSH, namely Ayurveda, Homoeo­pathy, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani and Siddha will be available to address queries of the general masses, it said.

Delhi tech students develop Telegram bot to notify slots

Two engineering students i n Delhi have developed an app that sends a notification to the user about slots available on the CoWIN portal for coronavirus vaccination. The Telegram bot, ‘CoWIN alerts, developed by students of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi was launched in May and has amassed more than 40,000 users since. Paras Mehan, a third year student of Computer Science Engg, one of the developers, said the bot has a user-friendly interface and is simple to operate.