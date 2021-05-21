AYUSH ministry Covid-19 helpline operationalised

New Delhi
A dedicated community support helpline has been operationalised by the Ministry of AYUSH to provide AYUSH-based approaches and solutions for the challenges raised by Covid-19. The toll-free helpline number is 14443, the ministry said on Friday.
The helpline is operational pan-India from 6 am till midnight on all days of the week, it said. Experts from different streams of AYUSH, namely Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani and Siddha will be available to address queries of the general masses, it said.
Delhi tech students develop Telegram bot to notify slots
Two engineering students i n Delhi have developed an app that sends a notification to the user about slots available on the CoWIN portal for coronavirus vaccination. The Telegram bot, ‘CoWIN alerts, developed by students of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi was launched in May and has amassed more than 40,000 users since. Paras Mehan, a third year student of Computer Science Engg, one of the developers, said the bot has a user-friendly interface and is simple to operate.
Ayurvedic corona miracle medicine’s efficacy to be tested
Amaravati
As thousands of people began flocking to Krishnapatnam village in SPS Nellore district to get what is being touted as a miracle cure for Covid-19, the state government on Friday roped in the Central Ayurvedic Research Institute to conduct a “very scientific and authentic exercise” to determine medicine’s efficacy.
The Ayush Dept of the state government collected samples of the medicines and sent them for lab tests in Hyderabad to detect the ingredients being used and to check if there is anything harmful.
The Ayurvedic preparation, which has now come to be known as ‘Krishnapatnam Medicine’, has created quite a buzz in the social media, resulting in a heavy rush of people to the village over the last few days.
The ruling YSR Congress MLA and party SPS Nellore district chief K Govardhan Reddy is said to be promoting the medicine. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy noted since there was a belief among people the medicine was helping them tackle Covid there was a need for a very authentic understanding of the issue.