'Ayodhya Will Witness BJP's Lanka Kand': Akhilesh Yadav's Sharp Swipe Amid Donation Theft Allegations

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Pic

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday intensified his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), using the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement controversy to launch a scathing political attack on the ruling party.

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In two posts shared on X within an hour, Yadav accused the BJP of hypocrisy and claimed that Ayodhya itself would become the site of the party's political downfall. “BJP's Lanka Kand will happen in Ayodhya,” he wrote, alleging that the “mask of devotion” had come off and that divine justice would eventually expose those responsible for wrongdoing.

Attack over resignations

The SP president also took aim at the recent resignations linked to the controversy, mocking the BJP by saying that while the government once claimed resignations never happened under its rule, people were now sarcastically distinguishing between a resignation and a “tyagpatra” (letter of relinquishment).

In another post, Yadav alleged that only the “first chapter” of the BJP's alleged misconduct had surfaced and claimed internal rivalries would lead different wings associated with the party to expose one another. He further remarked that authorities should ensure no one escapes with the proceeds of alleged wrongdoing.

Political criticism intensifies

Using a striking phrase, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Even God's audit will not spare the BJP group,” suggesting that accountability would ultimately catch up with those involved. He also referred to the NEET controversy, claiming students were demanding action against those allegedly responsible for paper leaks as resignations in other matters began surfacing.

The remarks come amid heightened political sparring over allegations related to Ram Temple donations, with opposition leaders seeking to corner the BJP and associated institutions over the issue.