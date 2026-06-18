Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over Ayodhya Donation Row, Says ‘Ayodhya Will Be Their Kurukshetra’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Photo

The political controversy surrounding the alleged Ram Temple donation irregularities in Uttar Pradesh intensified on Thursday, with Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav launching a fresh attack on the BJP and claiming that Ayodhya would become its “Kurukshetra.”

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In a post on social media platform X, Yadav alleged that the BJP’s political journey, which he said began in Ayodhya, would also end there. Referring to the controversy over alleged irregularities involving temple offerings, donations and related matters, he claimed the incident had negatively affected the number of devotees visiting the holy city and shaken public faith.

According to the SP leader, the decline in pilgrim footfall has also adversely impacted local businesses and the livelihoods of residents dependent on religious tourism. He questioned why ordinary people should bear the consequences of what he described as the government’s mistakes.

Yadav further alleged that public anger was growing in Ayodhya and nearby areas and accused those responsible for tarnishing the sanctity of the revered pilgrimage centre of disappearing from public view. He said the lack of clarity surrounding the matter had created suspicion and tension among residents and devotees.

Read Also Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions Ram Temple Donation Accounting, Demands Probe

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that some local people were hesitant to visit the temple due to fears of being drawn into investigations. He asserted that an atmosphere of uncertainty prevailed among worshippers and called for daily public briefings on the progress of the probe.

Questioning the credibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Yadav alleged that widespread corruption under the BJP government had eroded public trust in official investigations. He also referred to reports of alleged irregularities in Mathura and demanded a high-level, credible inquiry into those claims as well.

The remarks come amid an ongoing political war of words over the Ayodhya donation controversy, with opposition parties seeking greater transparency and accountability while continuing to criticise the state government over the handling of the issue.