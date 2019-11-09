Ayodhya Verdict: Muslims to get 5 acres of alternate land in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer representing Hindu Mahasabha on Saturday said that the Supreme Court has ruled that five acres of land at an alternate location in Ayodhya will be given for the construction of a mosque.

"The Supreme Court has said, to give five acres alternate land to Muslims at a prominent place in Ayodhya," Jain told reporters here.

"Supreme Court has said that the Centre and state government will have to decide where the land will be located, but it will be at a prominent location in Ayodhya," he went on to add.

Meanwhile, another lawyer, Varun Kumar Sinha, said, "It is a historic judgment. With this judgment, the Supreme Court has given the message of unity in diversity." The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered that the central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of temple at the site.