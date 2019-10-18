Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board hints at rapprochement, need settlement, not merely judgement

New Delhi: A representative of the UP Sunni Waqf Board said some of the parties involved in the Ayodhya title dispute have reached a settlement, which will ensure a "win-win situation for both sides and there will not be any need for judgment".

Advocate Shahid Rizvi, speaking on behalf of Waqf Board Chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui, said: "The terms of settlement are such that no party will be disappointed, and we urge the other parties (Ram Lalla Virajman and Nirmohi Akhara) to shun differences and join us in resolving this age-old dispute."

The Board is one of the most prominent stakeholder in the case from the Muslim side. There are also other Muslim parties involved in the case including appeals filed in personal capacity.

Ram Lalla and the Nirmohi Akhara did not participate in the second round of mediation after the first round failed to ensure parties in reaching an amicable resolution.

The apex court began daily hearing in the case on August 6. The second round of mediation was initiated at the behest of Muslim parties, in the middle of September, and the top court had given its approval on continuination on the process of mediation.

Rizvi insisted that the dispute of this nature does not need a judgement, and that a settlement is the best resolution. However, counsel representing the Board in the top court have refused to comment on the nature of settlement, and have gone on record saying they are not in the know-how of any settlement.