Ayodhya: State Government Secures Land For Gujarat Bhavan To Cater To Devotees

Gujarat's Finance Minister, Kanu Desai |

In a significant move, the Gujarat government has officially acquired land for the construction of a Gujarat Bhavan in the sacred city of Ayodhya, aiming to provide essential facilities for Gujarati tourists visiting the pilgrimage site.

The announcement was made by Gujarat's Finance Minister, Kanu Desai, during the ongoing budget session in the state assembly on Friday, marking a pivotal step towards enhancing tourism infrastructure.

Land acquired for Gujarat Bhavan in Ayodhya

The Finance Minister, Kanu Desai, revealed the acquisition of the required land for the Gujarat Bhavan in Ayodhya as part of the state's commitment to offering enhanced amenities for Gujarati tourists visiting the revered city. The announcement was a prominent feature of Minister Desai's presentation during the state assembly's ongoing budget session, emphasizing the government's dedication to tourism development.

This initiative aligns with the earlier decision of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who had envisioned the construction of a Yatri Bhavan by the state's Tourism Department. The primary objective of this facility is to provide comfortable accommodation and residential services to devotees making their way to Ayodhya, particularly to witness the grand temple of Lord Ram.

Patel's formal visit to Ayodhya

Chief Minister Patel had formally announced this strategic project during his visit to Ayodhya before leaving for Japan to promote the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. His visit to Ayodhya not only served as a pilgrimage to pay homage to Lord Ram but also aimed to gather insights into the ongoing construction of the temple, guided by the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Finance Minister Desai underscored the government's commitment to catering to the needs of Gujarati tourists visiting Ayodhya, emphasizing the importance of providing world-class facilities. The Gujarat Bhavan in Ayodhya is poised to become a crucial hub, ensuring a comfortable and enriching experience for pilgrims and tourists from Gujarat.

Moreover, Minister Desai reminisced about the noteworthy increase in the budget for the current fiscal year (2023-24) allocated for the development of five iconic pilgrim destinations. The Ambaji-Dharoi-Taranga-Vadnagar circuit is slated to be transformed into a world-class tourist and pilgrim destination, reflecting the state's broader vision for tourism development.