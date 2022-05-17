Ayodhya Ram Temple opening delayed. Here are the details

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to be delayed, with plans to open the site for devotees pushed back to February 2024, according to a new report.

“We are going to install Lord Ramallah in a new sanctum sanctorum in February 2024. At that time, the first floor will be a sanctum sanctorum, public darshan will also be arranged. The construction of the temple will also continue on the other side,” treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Govinddev Giriji Maharaj, told ABP Majha.

आप सबको निश्चित ही यह उत्कंठा रहती होगी कि प्रभु श्रीराम की जन्मभूमि पर भव्य मंदिर बनने पर कैसा दिखेगा।



आपको इस भव्य और दिव्य कृति का पूर्वाभास देने के लिए हमने एक 3D वीडियो के माध्यम से उसे प्रदर्शित करने का प्रयास किया है।



जय श्री राम!https://t.co/FiBNYJgooo — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) February 13, 2022

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that the temple would be ready by 2023.

The temple authorities recently released a 3D video giving a preview of the project. The video gives a quick virtual tour of how the Ram Temple will look once the construction is complete.

The tweet was captioned to read, "You all must be curious about how the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya will look once its complete. To give you a preview of this divine project, we have tried to present it through a 3D video. Jai Shri Ram!"

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:19 PM IST