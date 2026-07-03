Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: 'Those Found Guilty Must Be Given Severe Punishment,' Says RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale | VIDEO

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale called for a thorough probe and strict action in the alleged Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft case | AI Generated Image

Ayodhya, July 3, 2026: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said the alleged theft of donations from the donation boxes at the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the faith and sentiments of devotees across the country. He called for a thorough investigation and demanded severe punishment for anyone found guilty.

In a statement posted on X, Hosabale said the incident had caused widespread pain and anger among the Hindu community. He said it was natural for the entire Hindu society, including the RSS, to expect the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to treat the matter with the utmost seriousness and take effective steps to address any shortcomings in the temple's management and operations.

Statement issued by Dattatreya Hosabale, Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

New Delhi, July 3, 2026



The grand temple constructed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a center of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society,… pic.twitter.com/ppdkc8kuwU — RSS (@RSSorg) July 3, 2026

Faith At Stake

Hosabale said restoring public confidence should be the top priority, as the Ram temple has become a symbol of faith and devotion for crores of devotees. He stressed that strong corrective measures were essential to ensure that people's trust in the temple remained intact.

He also noted that, at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and initiated legal proceedings based on its recommendations.

According to Hosabale, it is important that the investigation reaches its logical conclusion and that anyone found guilty is given severe punishment. He also said the prevailing confusion and uncertainty surrounding the case should end at the earliest, PTI reports.

Call For Patience

The RSS leader expressed confidence that the Trust would strengthen devotees' faith by ensuring transparent financial management, efficient operations, and an atmosphere of purity and sanctity at the temple.

At the same time, Hosabale alleged that "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces" were attempting to exploit the incident to malign Hindu dharma and society. He appealed to the Hindu community to remain patient and exercise restraint during what he described as a difficult period, urging people not to allow such alleged conspiracies to succeed.

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Hosabale also said the Ram temple stands as a result of the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice and martyrdom of crores of Ram devotees, making it all the more important to protect the sanctity and credibility of the institution.

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