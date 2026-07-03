'Strict Punishment Must Be Ensured': RSS Breaks Silence On Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement Case

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday issued its first detailed response to the alleged embezzlement of donations from the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya, calling the incident "highly condemnable" and demanding strict punishment for those found guilty.

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In a video statement, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi had become a symbol of faith and devotion for the entire Hindu society through the sacrifices and dedication of generations of Ram devotees.

Referring to the alleged theft from the temple's donation boxes, Hosabale said the incident had deeply hurt the sentiments and reverence of devotees across the country.

"The unfortunate incident of theft from the donation boxes placed in the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya has wounded the sentiments and reverence of the entire society and Ram devotees, and we are all hurt by this event," he said.

Hosabale noted that, at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and initiated legal proceedings based on its recommendations. He stressed that anyone found guilty during the investigation must face strict punishment.

The RSS also urged the temple trust to treat the incident as an exceptional case and take comprehensive measures to strengthen security, financial management and operational transparency. Hosabale said effective systems should be put in place to ensure that the faith of crores of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remains "unbroken and unwavering."

He further said the prevailing confusion surrounding the issue should end through decisive action by the temple management and the SIT. According to the RSS, transparent financial systems, efficient administration and an atmosphere of sanctity would reinforce public trust in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Appealing for restraint, the RSS urged the Hindu community to remain patient and not allow what it described as "anti-Hindu" and "anti-national" forces to exploit the incident to malign Hindu dharma and society while the investigation is underway.