Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Bar Association Refuses Defence, Eight Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

Faizabad Bar Association announces boycott of defence for accused as court remands eight persons in Ram Temple donation theft case. | AI generated representational image

Ayodhya, June 29: The Faizabad Bar Association on Monday refused to represent the eight accused arrested in the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple and demanded a CBI probe into the case, even as a local court sent all the accused to 14 days of judicial custody.

Bar refuses defence

The accused were produced before the court on Monday. Police did not seek their custodial remand and the court remanded all eight to judicial custody till July 13. They will remain in jail until the next hearing.

Accused remanded to jail

Escalating its stand, the Faizabad Bar Association said none of its members would appear for the accused. Association president Kalika Prasad Mishra said any lawyer who takes up their defence would face a penalty of Rs 5 lakh and could also face cancellation of his licence.

Bar association hard stand

The lawyers' body also announced plans to seek registration of cases against former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust office-bearers Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra. It said it would press for a CBI investigation and, if necessary, move the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court at its own expense.

A section of advocates also demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao leave Ayodhya within three days, warning that the entire city would be blocked if they failed to do so. However, Bar Association president Kalika Prasad Mishra said the three should not be allowed to leave Ayodhya while the investigation is underway.

Trust officials questioned

Earlier in the day, police questioned Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and recorded his statement. Sources said he was questioned for several hours behind closed doors on issues related to the counting of donations, security arrangements and the procedure adopted for handling temple offerings.

Investigators have also recorded the statements of other trust office-bearers and employees as part of the probe into the collection, counting and bank deposit of donations.

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FIR and SIT probe

The alleged theft of money from the Ram Temple's donation collections came to light on June 6. Following a recommendation by the temple trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team, which submitted its report to the state government two days ago.

Based on the findings, trust member Krishna Mohan lodged an FIR on June 25 against six personnel involved in counting donations: Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar Mishra. The FIR also named supervisory staff member Subhash Srivastava and Ramshankar alias Tinnu, the driver of trust general secretary Champat Rai.

The alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple has triggered widespread outrage in Ayodhya and intensified demands for accountability in the management of offerings at the country's most prominent Hindu shrine.