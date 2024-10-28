Ayodhya Ram Mandir Will Set New World Record By Lighting 28 Lakh Lamps To Celebrate Diwali

Ayodhya Ram Temple | X

The government of Uttar Pradesh plans to set a new world record by lighting 2.5 to 2.8 million lamps on the banks of the Saryu River, with eco-friendly lamps lighting up the Ram temple. These lamps are created to shield the temple's structure from stains and soot and will burn for long periods without being extinguished.

Ayodhya will be celebrating Diwali with Ram Temple after 500 words.



The government emphasised that environmental protection is also a significant focus for this Deepotsav. Unique wax lanterns will be utilised to reduce carbon emissions and safeguard the temple from soil harm.

The government stated that the Ram temple complex will have special floral decoration in different sections, each with specific responsibilities.



Ashu Shukla, a retired IG from the Bihar cadre, has been given responsibility for overseeing the lighting, entrance arch decorations, and thorough cleaning.

The temple trust plans to transform Ayodhya into more than just a religious and spiritual hub this Diwali, but also a model of cleanliness and environmental awareness, according to the statement.



Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has decided to keep the temple open for 'Bhavan Darshan' until midnight from October 29 to November 1 to ensure Deepotsav's grandeur makes a lasting impact.



Tourists have the opportunity to view the temple's impressive decorations from Gate No 4B (where luggage is scanned). The statement further mentioned that Ayodhya's Deepawali will send a message of faith, environmental responsibility, and beauty, creating a worldwide spectacle of lights.

The eighth Deepotsav in Ayodhya is being organised by the Yogi Adityanath government this year, with elaborate preparations for the first Diwali at the newly constructed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, focusing on being environmentally friendly.



On January 22, a statue of Ram Lalla was installed at the Ayodhya temple in a significant event overseen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged people to not only focus on constructing the grand temple but also on establishing a firm foundation for a powerful, skilled, and spiritual India for the next millennium.

🔅The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has officially confirmed that Diwali will be observed on October 31, settling any previous doubts about whether it would take place on October 31 or November 1.



