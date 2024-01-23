Ayodhya: Changes Unveiled In Lord Ram Lalla's Worship Schedule Post Consecration |

Following the recent consecration of Ram Lalla, significant changes have been implemented in the worship and aarti ceremonies, marking a systematic transformation in the revered deity's devotions.

"The revised schedule promises a more elaborate and structured approach to paying homage to Lord Ram Lalla," Acharya Mithileshnandini Sharan, one of the acharyas of Ram Lalla's priests said.

The new worship schedule

He said the Ashtyam Seva of Ram Lalla will now be conducted continuously over all eight hours of the day, creating a round-the-clock spiritual atmosphere. In addition to this, the aarti ceremonies for Ram Lalla will be held six times in a day and passes will be required for attendance.

Previously, there were only two aartis for Ram Lalla Virajman. The new schedule features Mangala, Shringaar, Bhog, Uthapan, evening, and sleeping aartis, each serving a specific purpose in the spiritual journey. Acharya Mithileshnandini Sharan hinted at the possibility of the priest personally performing the Uthapan Aarti, opening the curtain for darshan, with official announcements to be made by the Trust.

During the Uthapan Aarti, the ritual aims to ward off the evil eye from Ram Lalla, while Mangala Aarti seeks to awaken the deity. Shringaar Aarti involves adorning the idol, and Bhog Aarti includes offerings of puri-sabzi-kheer. The Sandhya Aarti is conducted in the evening, followed by Shayan Aarti before putting the Lord to sleep.

Changes in the afternoon rituals

Noteworthy changes in the afternoon rituals include hourly offerings of puri-sabzi, rabri-kheer, milk, fruits, and pedas to Ramlala. Furthermore, Ram Lalla will don different colored attire each day of the week, adding a vibrant aspect to the spiritual practices. Special occasions will witness the deity adorned in yellow clothing.

The doors to the new temple will open at 3:30 in the morning, with the priest awakening Ram Lalla through mantras, followed by the Mangala Aarti. Shringar Aarti will commence at 5:30 pm, and darshan is scheduled to begin at 6 pm. Madhyamna Bhog Aarti will be conducted in the afternoon, followed by Uthapan,

Evening Aarti, and Shayan Aarti to conclude the day.

However, the Chief Priest of Ram Temple Satyendra Das said that the remaining consecration rituals will continue daily for 40 days.