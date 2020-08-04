Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: VHP leader Ashok Singhal's nephew Salil to be 'Mukhya Yajman' at the foundation event

To honour the contribution of late senior Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal towards the cause of the Ram Temple, his nephew Salil Singhal, a businessman based out of Udaipur will be the Mukhya Yajman (main host for a religious ceremony) for the foundation stone laying ceremony at Ayodhya on August 5.
He will be sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take part in the havan to be performed on the occasion. Singhal would be accompanied by his wife and son.
Speaking to The Free Press Journal Arvind Singhal, younger brother of Salil said, “It is an honour for the family to represent our uncle. My brother is the eldest in the next generation and thus the decision to invite him was taken by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust as a mark of respect for our uncle. The Ram Temple was my uncle’s dream and he strived for it all through his life.”
“My family was also invited but we have decided not to go because of the COVID-19 situation in Udaipur,” added Arvind Singhal. The brothers are the sons of Ashok Singhal’s brother.
The Singhal’s are a prominent business family based out of Udaipur. Those attending the ceremony from the family are Salil Singhal, his wife Madhu, and son Mayank Singhal.
