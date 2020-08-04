Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: VHP leader Ashok Singhal's nephew Salil to be 'Mukhya Yajman' at the foundation event

Speaking to The Free Press Journal Arvind Singhal, younger brother of Salil said, “It is an honour for the family to represent our uncle. My brother is the eldest in the next generation and thus the decision to invite him was taken by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust as a mark of respect for our uncle. The Ram Temple was my uncle’s dream and he strived for it all through his life.”

“My family was also invited but we have decided not to go because of the COVID-19 situation in Udaipur,” added Arvind Singhal. The brothers are the sons of Ashok Singhal’s brother.

The Singhal’s are a prominent business family based out of Udaipur. Those attending the ceremony from the family are Salil Singhal, his wife Madhu, and son Mayank Singhal.