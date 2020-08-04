Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan Live Updates: No invite for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, says Art of Living Foundation

Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple decked up ahead of PM's visit
As soon as the prime minister reaches Ayodhya on Wednesday, he will first go to this temple as it is believed that before visiting Lord Ram one should pay their respects to Lord Hanuman.
"At the temple, all of us had made a lot of preparations to present a 'gada' (mace), mukut (crown), silver brick, stole and a turban to the prime minister. But, this will not be possible now due to COVID-19 protocol. Our plan to give him the gifts now stands cancelled," Hanuman Garhi Mahant Raju Das told PTI.
(PTI)
Seven religious leaders from Gujarat invited for Bhoomi Pujan
Seven religious leaders from Gujarat have been invited for the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, a VHP spokesperson said on Tuesday. Five of them took a Lucknow-bound flight from here on Monday and have already reached Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the event to be held on Wednesday, he said.
Those who have been invited are - Avichaldasji Maharaj of Sarsa Gurugadi in Anand district, Swami Parmatmanandji Maharaj of Rajkot, Acharya Krishnamani Maharaj of Pranami Sampraday, Shambhunath Tundiya of Sant Savaiyanath Dham in Ahmedabad, Madhavpriyadasji Swami of Chharodi Gurukul, Mahant Swamiji of BAPS Swaminarayan sect and Akhileshwar Dasji Maharaj of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Ahmedabad.
(PTI)
Section 144 imposed in parts of Karnataka
Section 144 has been imposed in Kalaburagi city, Karnataka, which will stay in place till August 6, in the wake of 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram temple, Ayodhya scheduled for tomorrow, said the Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.
"Section 144 imposed in Kalaburagi City in the wake of bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya. Order will be in force from August 4, 3 pm to August 6 till 6 am," Police Commissioner, Kalaburagi City said.
Similarly, in order to avoid any untoward incident on August 5, Section 144 will be imposed from August 4 from 8 pm to 6 am on August 6 in Mangaluru, the city police commissioner, Vikas Kumar said.
(ANI)
