'Awakening Of Hindus In Tamil Nadu Is Enough To Bring Desired Result': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Thiruparankundram Issue

Tiruchirappalli: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the awakening of Hindus in Tamil Nadu "is enough to bring about the desired result" regarding the Thiruparankundram issue, adding that escalation may not be required as the matter is sub judice.

In Thiruparankundram, an unrest broke out during the Hindu festival of Karthigai Deepam last week, when activists from right-wing groups clashed with police. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had earlier directed that the lamp be lit at the hilltop temple.

Acting on a petition filed by a right-wing activist, Justice GR Swaminathan had instructed state authorities to ensure that the sacred lamp was lit atop the hill. However, government officials maintained that this violated the longstanding practice of lighting the lamp at the nearby Deepa Mandapam, a ritual observed for several years.

Responding to a query from the audience at the "100 years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons" event, Bhagwat said, "If the Thiruparankundram issue needs escalation, it will be done. But I don't think it needs to. The matter is now sub judice. Let it resolve. The awakening of Hindus in Tamil Nadu, I think, is enough to bring about the desired result."

He added that the Hindu organisations in the state would guide the RSS if escalation becomes necessary. "If at all it is needed, Hindu organisations working in Tamil Nadu will let us know, then we will think about it. I think this issue can be resolved here only, based on the Hindus' strength in the state. We will not need to escalate it," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat added that the issue must be resolved in favour of Hindus. "But one thing is for sure, the issue needs to be resolved favourably for Hindus. That is definite, and we will do whatever it takes," he stated.

Meanwhile, over 100 INDIA bloc MPs from the Lok Sabha submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday regarding an impeachment motion against Justice Swaminathan, who ordered Subramaniya Swamy temple authorities to light a traditional lamp at a stone pillar near a dargah, atop a hillock in Tamil Nadu.

On this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Opposition parties of "appeasement" politics, criticising their move to impeach Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench.

Amit Shah, who made the remarks during the reply to the debate in Lok Sabha on electoral reforms, said that this has never happened in all the years after independence that a judge has faced impeachment for a judgment.

"This has never happened in all the years after independence that a judge is facing impeachment for delivering a judgment. They brought the impeachment to appease thier vote bank," he said.

He expressed surprise that Shiv Sena (UBT) had also signed the petition. The Home Minister said the judgment is that there's a custom to light a lamp at the hilltop.

