 Chinese National, 29, Deported For Visa Violation After Entering Ladakh & Jammu & Kashmir
Chinese national Hu Congtai, 29, was deported to Hong Kong after violating his tourist visa by travelling to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, areas not permitted under his visa. He arrived in Delhi on November 19, flew to Leh without FRRO registration, and was later detained in Srinagar before being sent to Delhi for deportation.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Srinagar: Chinese national Hu Congtai, who had entered Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir in violation of his visa stipulations, has been deported to Hong Kong, officials said here on Thursday.

"The Chinese national who was detained here last week has been sent to Delhi on the evening of 10th December for onward deportation to Hong Kong," the officials said.

Congtai, 29, arrived in Delhi on November 19 on a tourist visa, which permitted him to visit Buddhist religious places in Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya and Kushi Nagar.

He was detained in Srinagar last week after arriving here on a flight from Delhi on December 1.

