'Avoid using imported items': Amit Shah goes vocal for local at Odisha Jan-Samvad rally

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch to fellow Indians to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday has appealed to take a pledge to use only indigenous products as far as possible and to avoid using imported items. Addressing a virtual Odisha Jan-Samvad rally, he said, "I appeal to crores of BJP workers, people of Odisha & the country to take a pledge to use only indigenous products as far as it is possible & to avoid using imported items to make Indian economy self-reliant."

Shah said that the BJP workers provided food to more than 11 crore people during this COVID-19 pandemic. "I wholeheartedly congratulate party president (JP Nadda), his team & all the party workers for this," he said and added, "COVID-19 is a global pandemic. PM Modi has also advised for social distancing but it can never be between the people and BJP. Led by National President JP Nadda, we are now getting in touch with people via virtual rallies."

In the address, the Home Minister spoke about the abrogation of Article 370 & 35A in Jammu Kashmir, Uri and Pulwama. "Many governments came with 2/3rd majority but did not have the courage to remove Article 370 & 35A. On 5th August 2019, Narendra Modi ji brought the bill to Parliament & abrogated Article 370 & 35A," he said.

"Terror attacks happened in our time too, in Uri & Pulwama, but PM Modi didn't waste time, Pakistan was punished by airstrikes & surgical strikes. It made the whole world realise that encroaching India's borders is not child's play, you will be punished," the HM added.

Amit Shah added that under PM Modi's Jal Jeevan Mission 25 crore people by will get safe drinking water through pipelines by 2022.