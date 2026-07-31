'Aur Saha Nahi Jata': Uttarakhand Teacher Dies By Suicide, Alleges Dowry Harassment By Husband, In-Laws In Last VIDEO

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Dehradun: "Aur saha hi nahi jata" ("I can't bear it anymore") were the words of weeping Srishti Kandhari, a government teacher in Dehradun, who allegedly died by suicide eight months after her marriage on Wednesday.

A heartbreaking and disturbing video of Kandhari, who allegedly died by suicide in Dehradun after being harassed by her husband and in-laws, has gone viral on social media.

In the video message, she blamed her in-laws for months of alleged mental harassment, saying their "mindset will never change". Police have registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law following a complaint filed by her family.

Srishti Kandhari married Saurabh Raturi, who is also a government employee, in November 2025, and they lived in the Doiwala area, about 20 km from Dehradun city.

Dowry harassment allegations

In her police complaint, the victim's mother alleged that her daughter was harassed mentally and physically for dowry and that her husband and in-laws kept calling her "unlucky" and "inauspicious".

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The victim's family also alleged that her in-laws did not inform them of her death. They claimed they were later told that the family had been too occupied to contact them, India Today reported.

Investigation underway

A post-mortem examination has been conducted. Police have not commented on the authenticity of the video or the exact cause of death. The probe into the matter is ongoing.