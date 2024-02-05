From Attacking Rahul Gandhi To 370 Plus Seats For BJP: Key Takeaways From PM Modi’s Last Speech In Parliament Before Lok Sabha Polls

X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition over the current state of politics in the country. PM Modi said that he always advocates a good and robust Opposition, but it is sad to see that they have lost the courage to contest elections.

Before a fully packed Lok Sabha, PM Modi asserted that the NDA will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi also said that the country will be the third-largest economy in the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government.

Here are the key takeaways from the PM’s speech in parliament today:

'Negative and destructive' politics: PM Modi

1) Lamenting the 'pitiable' state of the Congress-led Opposition, the PM Modi said that their 'negative and destructive' politics is responsible for their state of affairs in the current political set-up. "They have failed to take up the responsibility as Opposition. They will continue to sit in the opposition, and it seems they are prepared for it," Modi said. Ridiculing the main Opposition party for its 'dwindling' fortunes in successive elections, Modi said that after the coming Lok Sabha polls, Congress will be seen seated in the "visitors' gallery".

Attack on Rahul Gandhi

2) Recalling the exit of some of the top leaders from the Congress such as Ghulam Nabi Azad and others, Modi said that many leaders were "sacrificed" for the sake of one person. "In its effort to launch and re-launch one person, the Congress made other tall leaders scapegoats and let the party slip into oblivion," the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi, says, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai..." pic.twitter.com/uGtG3kALQO — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

"Congress is stuck in cancel culture"

3) Modi also accused the Congress of trying to pull Centre's leg even on progressive policies, and advised it to keep national interest above its own. "Congress is stuck in a cancel culture. It wants everything cancelled. It says cancel Make in India, cancel Vocal for Local and Vande Bharat... I'm surprised. Because of its hate politics, the country's achievements are getting cancelled," Modi said

BJP will win at least 370 seats: PM Modi

4) PM Modi expressed confidence that the NDA will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. "I can gauge the mood of the nation, it will definitely give NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats," the prime minister said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go...I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be… pic.twitter.com/qSuMk8uRXz — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

PM Modi on probe agencies

5) Amid criticism from Opposition parties, questioning the role of probe agencies, PM Modi said, “Probe agencies are independent, Constitution has kept them so; it is for courts to judge their actions.”

India to become 3rd largest economic power: PM Modi

6) Emphasising that India will be the third largest economy in his third term, PM Modi quoted the then Finance Minister and said, "India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy, and yet they (Congress) are silent... They saw a vision that India will be the third largest in 30 years. We will not allow the nation to wait for so long. It is Modi's guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power..."

#WATCH | PM Modi quotes from 2014 interim Budget says, "India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy and yet they (Congress) are silent...They had even lost the ability to dream...It is Modi’s guarantee that in our third term, India will be… pic.twitter.com/emiz8hv9LW — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

Achievements of NDA govt in last 10 years

7) PM Modi also listed the achievements of his government in the last 10 years since 2014. "We built 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh pucca houses. Had these been built at the speed of Congress...it would have taken 100 years to do this work. Five generations would have passed by then," he said.