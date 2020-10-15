Attack, threat, or fake news - what exactly happened at the Tanishq store in Gandhidham, Gujarat?

However, things escalated to a whole new level when reports of a Tanishq store in Gandhidham, Gujarat, being attacked by a mob took over social media.

This resulted into several versions of the incident from multiple media sources leading to a confusion.

What happened at the Tanishq store in Gandhidham?

A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the ad.

"We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the note read.

It was pasted on the showroom's door on October 12, and has since been removed. Photos of the apology note have gone viral on social media.

‘Fake news’ by NDTV

News channel NDTV was accused of 'peddling fake news', that the Tanishq showroom had been 'attacked' by a mob. After being heavily criticized by netizens, it issued a clarification on its official Twitter handle.

"The Gujarat police say people made threats at a Tanishq store after which store manager had to write an apology note. They claim this is not an attack," read the statement.