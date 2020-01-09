Attack and kill police if needed: West Bengal BJP leader tells his supporters

“The police is selfish. Even a crow saves a crow, but police never save its own friends or colleagues. That is why I am asking you to go and attack the police, I promise you won't be harmed… TMC isn’t your opponent, the police are,” Mondal said while addressing the rally.

On Wednesday, West Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh has landed himself in another controversy, a day after he said communists “deserve” to be beaten up.

"The entire country is losing its mind over the JNU violence. But we have seen reports where it was claimed that the violence was a fabricated incident. It was cooked up by the Left students union," the BJP leader told a press conference here. "It needs to be probed whether the JNU student leader (Aishe Ghosh) was really injured in the violence or has used paints to pretend to be so," Dilip Ghosh said.