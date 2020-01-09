Attack and kill police if needed: West Bengal BJP leader tells his supporters

Two BJP leaders in West Bengal were accused of inciting violence during a rally. The BJP leader asked his supporters to attack the police personnel.
According to India Today, BJP leader Kalosona Mondal sparked a major controversy on Tuesday after he said that the party’s prime opponent is the police force and not the Trinamool Congress. Kalosona Mondal, BJP leader in Birbhum district in West Bengal, said it was the police not the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that was the opponent of people of the state. He then urged his supporters to attack the police personnel and ensured that "nothing will happen" if they did so.
“The police is selfish. Even a crow saves a crow, but police never save its own friends or colleagues. That is why I am asking you to go and attack the police, I promise you won't be harmed… TMC isn’t your opponent, the police are,” Mondal said while addressing the rally.
On Wednesday, West Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh has landed himself in another controversy, a day after he said communists “deserve” to be beaten up.
"The entire country is losing its mind over the JNU violence. But we have seen reports where it was claimed that the violence was a fabricated incident. It was cooked up by the Left students union," the BJP leader told a press conference here. "It needs to be probed whether the JNU student leader (Aishe Ghosh) was really injured in the violence or has used paints to pretend to be so," Dilip Ghosh said.
