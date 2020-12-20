Attaching Farooq Abdullah's properties sheer 'political vendetta', says Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that attachment of National Conference leader Dr Farooq Abdullah's properties is sheer "political vendetta".

"Attaching Dr Farooq sahab's properties is sheer political vendetta as was evident from the abuses heaped on PAGD by BJP. People of J&K were least impressed & placed their faith in the alliance. Using agencies like NIA & ED to settle scores shows BJPs frustration," Mufti wrote on Twitter.