Jamia Millia Islamia to conduct exams online; Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah slam 'elitist' university

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has decided to conduct semester examinations online and has released guidelines for the same on Thursday.

In the guidelines, the varsity has asked the students to ensure power supply and advised them "to log in at the portal at least 30 minutes in advance from the examination starts to avoid any last-minute hurry". "If you are late in logging in or in completing your verification process you will lose that time," the guidelines read.

"Students are required to take the test strictly from a separate room with no other person present in the room during the entire duration of the examination. Any presence of a second person in the room anytime during the test duration will be fit ground for the cancellation of the examination of the student," the guidelines added.

Meanwhile, the JMI exams have triggered a massive concern from former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah.

The PDP leader on Friday said that the varsity's decision to "hold exams in proctored online mode which requires laptops & high-speed data for three hours is deeply problematic for students hailing from J&K". "Request them to look for alternatives so that these bright minds don’t suffer," she added.