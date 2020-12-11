Jamia Millia Islamia to conduct exams online; Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah slam 'elitist' university

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has decided to conduct semester examinations online and has released guidelines for the same on Thursday.
In the guidelines, the varsity has asked the students to ensure power supply and advised them "to log in at the portal at least 30 minutes in advance from the examination starts to avoid any last-minute hurry". "If you are late in logging in or in completing your verification process you will lose that time," the guidelines read.
"Students are required to take the test strictly from a separate room with no other person present in the room during the entire duration of the examination. Any presence of a second person in the room anytime during the test duration will be fit ground for the cancellation of the examination of the student," the guidelines added.
Meanwhile, the JMI exams have triggered a massive concern from former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah.
The PDP leader on Friday said that the varsity's decision to "hold exams in proctored online mode which requires laptops & high-speed data for three hours is deeply problematic for students hailing from J&K". "Request them to look for alternatives so that these bright minds don’t suffer," she added.
Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) chief called JMI's online exams as "elitist" and "incognizant of the ground realities in J&K".
"The guidelines that students would be responsible for ensuring electricity and internet for the complete duration of the test and the students would be responsible for any lapses on that front, are elitist in nature defeating the inclusiveness that JMI stood for since its inception. The guidelines are also indifferent to issues faced by the students across J&K in general. The guidelines have failed to take cognizance of the issues faced by students on different accounts,” Outlook India quoted Abdullah as saying.
“How on earth could the poor students ensure steady power supply during the online exams, not all households’ have alternative arrangements of electricity? The entire exercise requires downloading of several apps and uploading written materials in PDF format. How can students do it on their phones boasting feeble 2G connectivity, leave aside internet, even the smartphones aren’t available to all," he added.
"The decision has apparently been taken in isolation, not taking into cognizance the prevailing internet situation and economic condition of students hailing from J&K,” Abdullah further said.
Meanwhile, Mufti also spoke to JMI's Controller of Examinations and he has "assured to make necessary changes". "Spoke to Jaffrey sahab, Controller examinations at Jamia about problems faced by students from J&K who have to take exams through proctored online mode.He assured to make necessary changes & suggested that students unable to take these exams email," Mufti tweeted.
