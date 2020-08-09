Atmanirbhar Bharat: India's TikTok, Chingari raises Rs. 10 crore seed funding

The funding will be used to hire more talent to accelerate product development, ramp up the platform and make it more engaging and consumer-focussed, and engage a larger consumer, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"We're delighted that investors saw the immense potential in our vision and chose to join the Chingari journey," said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO, Chingari App.

Chingari said it has a 25-million strong user base and records more than three million active daily users.

The homegrown social app claimed that it pays its content creators a 30 percent cut in what it makes from brands and ensures transparency and data privacy.

Recently Chingari emerged as the top winner in the "Social" category of "AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge" which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 with the aim of showcasing India as one of the leading app developing countries globally.