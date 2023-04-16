Atiq Ahmed Murder: Assailants not known to each other, vague motive and many more questions remain unanswered

Centre to develop SOPs for Journalist safety after murder of Atiq Ahmed and brother in Prayagraj |

The gruesome killing of Uttar Pradesh’s noted gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night has left many questions unanswered. While all the three assailants have been arrested and the weapons used in the shootout seized, it is not known yet as to what exactly was the motive behind the murder.

How the three assailants hailing from different districts joined each other. None of them were known to each other. The police is yet to find out as to who provided sophisticated Turkish Jigana pistols to the assailants. As per the investigations so far they did not even meet each other before coming to Prayagraj for the task of killing Atiq & Ashraf.

Killers sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile the three assailants were produced in the court on Sunday evening which sent them to 14 days judicial custody. According to government counsel, Gulab Chandra Agrahari, the holiday court ofPrayagraj sent Lawlesh, Sunny and Arun Maurya to 14 days judicial remand.

Police, while producing them in the court, said that as per the interrogation so far it has been found that three assailants were contract killers and were not known to each other. Now the police would try to find out who hired these killers, arranged weapons, stay in a hotel and provided fake media ID cards as well as a camera & mike.

Revenge angle being probed

Though the police is yet to give any official statement about the interrogation being done with the assailants and its outcome, it is learnt that few other angles of the crime are also being looked into. Policemen carrying out investigations have been trying to find out whether some other enemies of Atiq Ahmed had hired the assailants for killing.

Earlier the postmortem of Atiq and Asharaf was carried out in the Prayagraj medical college on Sunday. As per report eight bullets hit Atiq and five to Ashraf.

Atiq & Ashraf gunned down in Prayagraj

It may be mentioned that Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday night. Atiq and brother Ashraf were in police remand and being taken to Prayagraj medical college for checkup when the three youths posing themselves to be media personnel opened fire and killed them.

The killers, identified as Lawlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh, have confessed that they killed Atiq & Ashraf to earn fame. They said that the plan to eliminate Atiq-Ashraf was made after police took them on remand last Thursday. One of the assailants, Arun Maurya said that they failed to judge the police cordon around Atiq and were nabbed while running after committing the crime. One of the Assailant Sunny Singh said that they had come with the motive to kill on March 26 also when Atiq and Asharf were produced in the court for the hearing of a case.

Who are the killers of Atiq and Ashraf?

Prayagraj police informed that one of assailant Sunny Singh hails from Kurara, Hamirpur district of UP and a history sheeter. There are 17 criminal cases lodged against him in Hamirpur which included attempt to murder and robbery. Sunny Singh has not visited his native village since long. Lawlesh Tiwari is a native of Banda district and also has a criminal past. The third assailant Arun Maurya is a resident of Kasganj district UP and he is accused of killing a police constable.

Retd. High Court Judge To Head Judicial Probe of Killing

The home department of the UP Government has set up a three member judicial commission to probe the killing of Atiq & Asharf at Prayagraj. It has been constituted under the commission of enquiry act 1952. Retired High Court Judge Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi would head the commission with former Director General Subesh Kumar Singh and District Judge Brijesh Kumar Soni as its other two members. The judicial commission will complete its probe and submit a report to the state government in two months.