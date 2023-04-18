At least 31 tribals from Karnataka stuck in Sudan amidst intense fighting; Congress seeks action from Centre | ANI

At least 31 tribal people from Karnataka are currently stranded in Sudan following intense fighting between the country's army and paramilitaries that have left nearly 200 dead and 1,800 wounded. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has informed the External Affairs Ministry and is following up with the Indian Embassy in Sudan to speed up the rescue process.

KSDMA informs MEA and appeals for intervention

Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of KSDMA, stated that they have informed the MEA of the situation and have asked the stranded individuals to follow the instructions of the Indian Embassy in Sudan. The MEA is working on the matter, and stranded individuals have been advised to stay put and not venture out.

Congress seeks action for rescue

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Ministry, and the External Affairs Ministry to intervene and rescue those stranded.

"It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return," Mr Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter.

"Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. @BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis," Mr Siddaramaiah added.

Indian national dies, Embassy issues advisory

An Indian national working in Sudan died of a bullet injury on Sunday, adding to the urgency of the situation. The Indian embassy issued a fresh advisory on Monday, urging Indians not to leave their residences and to stay calm amidst the ongoing violence.

Power struggle in Sudan turns violent

The current situation in Sudan is a result of a weeks-long power struggle between two generals who seized power in the country following a military coup in 2021. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chief of Sudan's army, and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), were former allies and instrumental in toppling former Sudan President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and the 2021 military coup. However, negotiations to integrate the RSF into Sudan's military to restore civilian rule have turned hostile due to questions of who would command whom in the new regime.

The situation in Sudan remains tense, and the stranded individuals from Karnataka face uncertain circumstances. The Indian government is working to speed up the rescue process and bring them back to India safely.