At least 2 killed, 25 injured after truck carrying Punjabi pilgrims overturns in Himachal Pradesh's Una

At least two pilgrims were killed and over 25 were injured after a truck carrying the worshippers overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday morning at 10.30 AM, PTI quoted saying state district management officials.

According to the officials, the truck carrying all Punjabi pilgrims was coming from the Mairi Mela from Baba Vadbhag Singh’s holy fair in Mairi village overturned at Panjoa in Una district's Amb leading to the death of at least two while injuring another 25 people.

A rescue operation was carried out after teams reached the site, the injured were to the nearby Civil Hospital in Amb.

A large number of devotees from Punjab, Haryana and other states of north India come in trucks and tractor-trailers to attend Baba Vadbhag Singh’s Holi Mela every year.

(with PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:45 PM IST