At Just 21, Santosh Kumari Scripts History By Becoming Jaisalmer Zila Pramukh | X - theDDixit

Jaipur: In a remarkable political development, 21-year-old Congress candidate Santosh Kumari has been elected unopposed as the Zila Pramukh (District Council chief) of Jaisalmer, making her the youngest person to hold the post in the district as well as in Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj history.

Santosh's election has drawn attention across the state, not only because of her young age but also because she has reached one of the highest positions in the rural local governance system at the very beginning of her political career.

👑 संतोष कुमारी जिला प्रमुख साहिबा जैसलमेर Santosh Kumari || Jaisalmer Zila Pramukh || Rajasthan Politics https://t.co/mqpxtP5OxG — KESAREE BISHNOI (@KESAREEBISHNOI) November 25, 2026

Timing Paves Way For Historic Election

Her journey to the top post was also a matter of timing. The minimum age required to contest the election is 21 years, and Santosh turned 21 only on October 15 this year. Had the Panchayati Raj elections in Jaisalmer been held in the first phase, she might not have been eligible to file her nomination. However, as Jaisalmer went to polls in the fourth phase, she became eligible to contest and eventually secured the district's top political position.

Family Background And Development Priorities

A graduate, Santosh is unmarried and belongs to an educated rural family. Her father, Chautharam Bhil, is a Village Development Officer (VDO), while her mother is a homemaker. Growing up in a family familiar with education and government administration has given her an understanding of village-level governance and administrative functioning.

After being elected Zila Pramukh, Santosh thanked the people of Jaisalmer and senior Congress leaders for reposing faith in her. She said she would work closely with everyone to ensure development in the district. She also emphasised that promoting women's education and creating opportunities for their empowerment would be among her priorities.

Congress Dominates Jaisalmer Zila Parishad

The Zila Pramukh post in Jaisalmer was reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The Congress had secured a sweeping victory in the 21-member Jaisalmer Zila Parishad, winning 20 seats, while the BJP managed to win just one.

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The BJP could not field a candidate for the Zila Pramukh's post, as it did not have an eligible ST-category member in its ranks. Meanwhile, consensus emerged around Santosh's candidature among four contenders within the Congress, paving the way for her unopposed election.

Electoral Victory And Statewide Results

Santosh had contested the Zila Parishad election from Ward No. 21 as a Congress candidate and defeated her rival by a substantial margin of 6,208 votes. As part of its electoral strategy, the Congress had fielded the young ST candidate from the general ward.

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In the elections of Zila Pramukhs held on Wednesday, Congress has managed to form the board in 24 out of 37 Zila Parishads, while 10 Zila Parishads have gone to the BJP. Bhartiya Adiwasi Party and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party have secured boards in two and one Zila Parishads, respectively.