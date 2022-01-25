At 6.02 Degree C, Delhi records coldest day of the season

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the national capital will record the lowest maximum temperature and thus, the coldest day of this season as per the trend.

At 6.02 Degree C, Delhi on Tuesday recorded the coldest day of the season. Safdarjung recorded maximum temperature of 12.1 Degree Celsius. This is a record since 2013 when Delhi plummeted at 9.8 Degrees on 3rd Jan at Safdarjung.

As per IMD, it is at -2 to -3 less compared to Monday as 14:30 hours as of today. It is likely to be 12 to 13 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecasting agency predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

"Cold day in some parts with Severe Cold day conditions in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days; Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West UP during next 2 days," IMD said in a tweet.

Senior IMD scientist, RK Jenamani, on Monday, said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26.

Notably, Delhi had recorded its highest rainfall in January in 122 years after the city received 88.2 mm of rain on Sunday.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:02 PM IST